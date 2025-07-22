US begins visa ban for Nigerians, others falsifying travel documents

The United States government has introduced a new immigration policy imposing a lifetime ban on visa applicants found to have submitted fraudulent documents.

It stated that individuals who engage in visa fraud by submitting falsified bank statements, academic records, employment letters, or invitations will be permanently barred from entering the country.

According to the U.S. authorities, the move is aimed at protecting the integrity of its immigration system and deterring fraudulent practices among applicants.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria announced the decision through a short statement released on its social media handles, saying this is a general policy.

The government warned that any form of document fraud, whether intentional or not, would attract a permanent ban from entry into the United States.

U.S. officials also revealed that criminal prosecution could be initiated against individuals and syndicates who facilitate or assist applicants in producing or submitting fake documents.

Such offenses may be prosecuted under federal laws, including 18 U.S.C. §1546, which covers fraud and misuse of immigration documents.

The policy is expected to have a significant impact on Nigerian applicants, following concerns raised by U.S. authorities about the increasing number of fraudulent visa applications from the region.

The lifetime ban applies to both immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories, and consular officers have been directed to scrutinize all supporting documents during the application process.

This development comes after other recent changes to U.S. visa policies for Nigerian travelers, including the introduction of a three-month single-entry visa and the implementation of a $250 visa integrity fee to support document verification and fraud prevention efforts.

The U.S. Mission urged all visa applicants to provide only genuine and verifiable documentation and warned that any misrepresentation would result in serious consequences.