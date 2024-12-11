US-based Nigerian mathematician joins California guber race

Nigerian-born American mathematician and political figure, Dr. Akinyemi Agbede, has joined the race for the forthcoming California governorship election in United States.

The move by the popular politician, of he wins, could make him the first Nigerian born US-based to occupy such seat after the November 3rd, 2026 election in the state.

Dr Agbede unveiled his candidacy after the US presidential election, a development that has sparked excitement from his friends and political associates who could attest to his leadership abilities.

Before this, the renowned mathematician, who understands the Californian politics, had previously run for the position of Senator.

This time, he is excited and optimistic that with the recent exploits of Kemi Badenoch who recently emerged as the Conservative Party’s Leader in the United Kingdom, he now stands a good chance of clinching the position.

“My relentless pursuit of the exalted position of governor in California is borne out of my commitment to serve the diverse communities of California.

“The campaign is expected to focus on educational reform, economic development, and social justice—these are issues that resonate deeply with voters across the state” he hinted while declaring his intention.

Agbede, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, will be leveraging on his past experiences to gain support which have positioned him as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming election.

According to a friend and political associate, Daudu David, Dr. Agbede’s unique background and experiences connect with voters seeking change and his campaign strategy includes outreach to various demographic groups, particularly those who feel underrepresented in state politics.

“In an era where diversity and representation are paramount, Dr. Agbede’s candidacy not only highlights the potential of Nigerian Americans in politics but also underscores the importance of inclusive leadership in shaping America’s future.

“As he embarks on this new chapter, many are watching closely to see if he can indeed break records and redefine what is possible for candidates from diverse backgrounds in the United States.

“With a growing network of supporters and a clear vision for California’s future, Dr. Akinyemi Agbede is set to become a formidable contender in the race for governor” he disclosed.

Agbede’s parades an impressive academic credential. He earned a Ph.D. in Mathematical Analysis from the University of Cambridge and has dedicated his career to empowering students through mathematics education.