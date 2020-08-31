US-based Nigerian artiste outlines measures to boost music industry

The 38 years old indigene of Umuahia in Abia State came into the industry in the year 2011 and after that, he became a household name with tracks that were already on the lips of all good music lovers.

According to him, I started Music as a hobby. And I do this often entertaining friends and relatives because it has become a hobby to me. As I enjoyed doing this often, friends and family members that have listened to my lyrics started appealing that I take it farther than what I was doing and that was when I took it seriously.