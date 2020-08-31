US-based Nigerian artiste outlines measures to boost music industry

Halfabar, who is the founder of Strong Eye Records, recommended that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, should work out a strategic plan to attract investors into the industry.
According to him, I started Music as a hobby. And I do this often entertaining friends and relatives because it has become a hobby to me. As I enjoyed doing this often, friends and family members that have listened to my lyrics started appealing that I take it farther than what I was doing and that was when I took it seriously.
When the sonorous voice singer was asked to describe his style of music and his views about the music industry, he said “Music is another crude oil if we have more investors like me. Aside from the fact that I am a versatile artiste, I’m also a music video director and I also have a record label where I invest in other talents too. Meek Mill, Jay z, and Rick Ross remain my role models”.