US bans TikTok indefinitely for contravention

TikTok has been officially banned in the United States following a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the US government’s decision to outlaw the popular social media platform.

The ban was placed on the social media platform over security concerns that the owners could breach its data-sharing policy, revealing its critical informations to the Chinese government.

However, the ban which begins on Sunday may be lifted by Donald Trump who indicated that his administration, after assuming office, will introduce a solution that suits both parties, saying, “I will most likely give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid a ban. We’ll announce my decision on Monday.”

Users now see a message saying, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office.”

The ruling marks the culmination of months of legal battles and political debates.

The U.S. government argued that TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, posed a serious risk to national security due to its ability to access vast amounts of personal data from over 170 million American users.

“This decision protects our citizens from foreign adversaries exploiting their information,” said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The Chinese government condemned the decision, calling it a violation of free market principles. “This is blatant suppression of a Chinese enterprise under the guise of national security,” said a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ban has left TikTok creators and influencers scrambling to find alternatives. Many have shifted to platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts to maintain their audiences.

