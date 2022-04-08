US award organisers slam 10yrs ban on Will Smith

A multiple award-winning actor, Will Smith, will not be allowed to attend the Oscars award ceremony and all other events often organised by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences for the next 10 years, as a punishment for slapping a presenter, Chris Rock, during the 94th Oscars telecast globally, the organisers have said.

Smith, meanwhile, has disclosed that he accepts the punishment imposed on him after slapping the presenter for comments that were allegedly unnecessary.

The punishment handed down to the actor was announced after several minutes of deliberation during a Board of Governors meeting held earlier in the day in Los Angeles.

As gathered, the meeting was initially scheduled for April 18th but was expedited after Smith announced his resignation from the Academy last week.

Announcing decisions of the Academy, Academy President, David Rubin, and the Chief Executive Officer, Dawn Hudson, said that Smith’s actions had affected the award’s credibility.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” it said.

The Academy’s letter added: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room,” the letter went on to state. “For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

