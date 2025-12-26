US army kills dozens terrorists in Sokoto, others

The United States Army forces have killed dozens of suspected terrorists in a decisive aerial assault that signals a hardening of Washington’s resolve against extremist networks threatening civilian safety and regional stability.

Moreover, the operation has been described by U.S. military officials as a precision-driven strike designed to cripple the leadership and fighting capacity of Islamic State–aligned cells operating in Nigeria’s northwest.

Details released subsequently indicated that the airstrikes were carried out between December 25 and 26, 2025, in parts of Sokoto State, following close intelligence coordination between U.S. Africa Command and Nigerian security authorities.

According to U.S. officials, the targets included fortified militant camps linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province and splinter factions blamed for sustained attacks on rural communities and security personnel in the region.

Reacting to the development, U.S. President Donald Trump said the strikes demonstrated America’s readiness to confront terror threats beyond its borders.

“These were dangerous extremists responsible for brutal violence against innocent people, and decisive action was necessary,” he said.

Furthermore, AFRICOM noted that the mission was intelligence-led and carefully executed to minimise collateral damage while eliminating key operatives.

The command added that early battle damage assessments suggested multiple high-value targets were neutralised during the operation.

Although exact casualty figures were not officially released, U.S. officials maintained that dozens of fighters were killed, significantly weakening the group’s operational footprint.

Hence, the strikes are being viewed as a notable shift in U.S.–Nigeria security cooperation, reflecting a renewed willingness by Washington to engage directly against terror groups with transnational ambitions.

As Nigerian authorities continue to assess the aftermath, The Guild reports that the development could reshape counterterrorism dynamics in the northwest and influence broader strategies aimed at restoring long-term internal security.