US army kills Al Qaeda leader during raid of Afghanistan trouble zones

The United States Army has killed al Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri during a raid of troubled zones in the centre of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head, was said to have helped coordinated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that it was the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

“Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more, No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.” he said.

He said that he had authorised the precision strike in downtown Kabul and that no civilians were killed.

On their part, U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Zawahiri was killed when he came out on the balcony of his safe house in Kabul on Sunday morning and was hit by “hellfire” missiles from a U.S. drone.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was said to have previously confirmed that a strike took place in Kabul on Sunday and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of international principles.

