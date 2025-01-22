US Ambassador commends Lagos Neighborhood for effective security, others

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has commended the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA) for aiding the national security agencies in tackling crime within the state.

Mills expressed surprise and satisfaction at the amount of work put into the Agency under the present management in the state.

The Ambassador stated this yesterday during a visit to LNSA headquarters in Bolade, Oshodi, alongside his entourage including the acting Consular General, JosEllen Gorg.

The entourage was taken around the Agency facilities including the Marine, Forest Rangers, Paramedics, Forensics, Human Trafficking, Gender-based issues Units, and the situation room.

While describing his experience as very fascinating and enlightening, he said, “Although my staff had briefed me about the Agency, seeing the real thing has been revealing and engaging”.

While responding to questions fielded by members of the American Ambassador, the General Manager of the LNSA, Dr Ifalade Oyekan, said the Agency responded to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s charge to rebrand the Agency by drafting a Roadmap that includes the structural changes witnessed so far.

Oyekan said the Agency is ascending and will continue in that direction. “The governor’s intention was to prepare the Corps in readiness to become the State Police in two years, and I think we are already there.”

Ifalade said the Agency has achieved many firsts that make it a pioneer in community policing. “We are the first to introduce the body-worn camera. We have introduced the Body shield for the crowd control unit and have created new units to develop our professional capacity.”

The General Manager expressed his delight at the visit of the foremost American in Nigeria, while he hoped that this visit would give birth to the dream of creating the foremost community Policing outfit in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.