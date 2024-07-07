Uruguay beats Brazil on penalties during Copa América quarterfinals

The Uruguayan national football team has ended Brazil’s hopes of lifting the Copa América after edging out the tournament favorites to advance to the Semi-final of the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Brazil’s journey in the tournament came to an end after it was unable to score during the 90 minutes of the game, plus 30 minutes extra time, and missed two penalty kicks during the shootouts to end the tie at 4-2.

Uruguay found itself advancing to the semifinals against Brazil yesterday before a sellout crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The winning team led by Marcelo Bielsa, knew what the world’s reaction would be after Uruguay and Brazil grinded, scrapped and shoved their way through a Copa America quarterfinal match with 41 fouls, four shots on target and no goals in open play.

Bielsa knows the beautiful game wasn’t so attractive Saturday night, but the famously inventive coach now running Uruguay’s bench only cared about the celebrations back home and in the Vegas stands when La Celeste picked up a landmark win.

Manuel Ugarte scored the decisive goal in the fifth round of the shootout and Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 penalty kick victory after the teams played to a scoreless draw.

Uruguay and Brazil played a bruising, choppy match with plenty of rough stuff, but little of the impressive soccer for which both South American powerhouses are known. Uruguay’s Nahitan Nández was sent off after a red card in the 74th minute for a dangerous tackle on Rodrygo, but Brazil still couldn’t break through its 10-man opponent in the ensuing 21 minutes.

“I (prefer) offensive football, but in this match, we created more opportunities and we defended well,” Bielsa said through an interpreter. “We did the things necessary to succeed at this level.”