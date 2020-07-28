Report on Interest
under logo

Physically challenged persons lay siege at Sanwo-Olu’s…

The Guild

Court restores Oshiomole as APC chairman

The Guild

Lagos Assembly approves Sanwo-Olu’s N250bn loan requests

The Guild
MetroNews

Update:Three die, scores injure after gas explosion in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

By The Guild

At least three persons have been confirmed dead and over three others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when a gas explosion occurred in Ajao Estate, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Lagos State.

Also, several cars worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed after the explosion occurred on Tuesday evening.

The Guild gathered that the explosion that rocked the axis occurred on Inua Mohammed Street. off Asafariogun street, leaving dozens of residents to scamper for safety.

An eyewitness at the scene told our correspondent that the explosion started from a shop in the community.

DETAILS LATER

 

The Guild 1435 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.