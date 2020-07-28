Update:Three die, scores injure after gas explosion in Lagos

At least three persons have been confirmed dead and over three others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when a gas explosion occurred in Ajao Estate, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Lagos State.

Also, several cars worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed after the explosion occurred on Tuesday evening.

The Guild gathered that the explosion that rocked the axis occurred on Inua Mohammed Street. off Asafariogun street, leaving dozens of residents to scamper for safety.

An eyewitness at the scene told our correspondent that the explosion started from a shop in the community.

