UPDATED: Two policemen, several others escape death during gunmen attack in Oyo

Two policemen and dozens of vehicles owners, as well as others including a commercial motorcycle operator popularly called Okada rider, sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen attacked and hijacked a bullion van in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

As gathered, the gunmen attacked the bullion van belonging to a commercial bank around Idi-Ape junction, along Iwo road, in Ibadan North East Local Government in the state.

During the attack, many were said to have scampered for safety as the exchange of gunshots between the robbers and security agents attached to the bullion van lasted for some minutes.

Vehicle owners and commercial drivers were said to have been forced to abandon their cars in the middle of the road as security operatives struggled to repel the attack.

It was learnt that the attack occurred minutes after traders clashed at the Gbagi market on Thursday, disrupting business activities within the state’s capital.

Residents claimed that the clashes between traders of one of the major markets, Gbagi, aided the gunmen in perpetrating the act in the state.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the armed robbers, who dressed in military uniform, trailed the van to Idi-Ape before launching the attack around the area.

Confirming the attack, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, disclosed that one of the robbers was also shot during the attack but the robbers made away with his body.

Onadeko, who confirmed the attack while conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the crime scene, described the attack as a coordinated one and promised that the perpetrators would be apprehended.

According to her, all policemen attached to police stations on the exit points across the metropolis have been placed on red alert.

The commissioner of police stressed that the move was basically to prevent the fleeing suspected gunmen from leaving the state capital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

