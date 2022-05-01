UPDATED: Two die, 23 rescue from collapsed three storey building in Lagos

No fewer than two persons were reported to have died and 23 others were confirmed to have been brought out from the rubbles of a three-storey building that caved in Ebutte-Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Lagos State.

Of the 23 survivors, two were reported to have sustained severe injuries and have been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for advanced treatment.

Among the survivors brought out by a joint team of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Fire service, and Building Control Agency (LASBCA), was Dauda Ali and a lady, who were both among the occupants that sustained minor injuries.

The building site on 24 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, according to eyewitnesses, came down at about 11 pm on Sunday with many of the occupants trapped under its rubbles,

The Guild learnt that the incident occurred when a large percentage of occupants were already in their rooms and relaxing to get prepared for the Eid-El-Fitri celebration on Monday.

Alli, in an exclusive interview with The Guild, narrated that the building had been distressed before now but they all ignored it, and later it caved in finally on them.

The survivor noted that he was brought out from the rubbles by the emergency management officials that arrived at the scene minutes after the building caved in on them.

Inspite of those successfully removed from the collapsed building, residents claimed that more people were still trapped and needed to be rescued.

Confirming the number of deceased and people rescued, the Permanent Secretary for LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the building came down at about 10.56 pm with a yet undetermined number of people trapped.

“But so far, we have rescued 23 people, including 22 males and one female. Unfortunately, two occupants of the building have been recovered dead. They include a male and female”.

