UPDATED: Truck kills varsity graduate in Ondo

A graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Micheal Akinniyi, has been reported to have died after he was crushed by an articulate truck in the state.

As gathered, Akinniyi, a graduate of Business Administration, was crushed by the truck at about 21:53pm and later died minutes after.

It was learnt that the truck driver, who crushed the graduate at Ramosa junction near the Okusa market, drove off after realizing the graduate AAUA had died.

Students of the institution, that witnessed the accident, narrated that the deceased was on his way to a cybercafe to complete the process for clearance when the truck skied off the road and knock him down.

The deceased graduate was said to have completed his academic exercise in 2017 but due to some unresolved issues, he could not be cleared.

