Saudi, Nigeria continue fasting after moon stay away from sighting

Muslim faithfuls in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and across the world would continue fasting on Wednesday (tomorrow) after crescent moon of Shawwal stay away from sighting globally with no report it anywhere around the universe on Tuesday night.

To this end, the Saudi Arabia Government and Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) have approved Thursday for Eid-el-Fitri celebration, signifying end of Ramadan (Islamic fasting) after both countries moon-sighting committee and astronauts failed to sight the crescent moon. in Saudi and neighbouring countries on Tuesday.

Sighting of the new crescent moon of ‘Shawal’ every year signifies the end of Ramadan fasting all over the world and approval for Eid prayers the following day.

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This religious Eid is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

Approving Thursday for Eid celebration, the kingdom’s moon-sighting committee on Tuesday confirmed that the crescent of the month of Shawwal could not be sighted from the Tamir observatory as well as from the observatory of Majmaah University in Hautat Sudair.

It added that failure to sight the moon meant that the 2021 month of Ramadan would be 30 days and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr would be celebrated on Thursday (May 13).

It would be recalled Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening (May 11).

In a statement on Sunday, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the nearest center to help reach the nearest court.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) also declared late Tuesday night that there was no proven report of sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, through a statement by the council’s Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, noted that since the moon was sighted, Ramadan fast would continue on Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations,” the statement said.

