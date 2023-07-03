UPDATED: Rescue team removes nine persons under Abuja collapsed 4-storey building

No fewer than nine persons have been rescued by emergency officials under the rubbles of the four-storey building that collapsed in Abuja.

The nine rescued victims were said to be workers on site when the building under construction suddenly caved in on them.

The Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Abass Idris, who confirmed the statistics, disclosed that efforts were ongoing to rescue others that may be under the rubbles.

has said nine persons have so far been rescued as at 7:44 pm, while rescue operation continues following a 4-storey building that collapsed in Abuja on Monday.

It was gathered that the ill-fated structure is owned by Summit Villa hotel services and was about extending it’s services to the community before the building caved in.

According to eyewitnesses at the site, the hotel with an underground has trapped more than 20 persons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

