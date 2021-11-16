UPDATED: Rescue team removes five dead bodies from Lagos gas explosion wreck

Atleast two additional dead bodies have been recovered from the gas explosion scene in Mushin Local Government area of Lagos State, increasing the death toll to five persons.

Among the bodies recovered from the disaster scene was a 10-year-old boy that was trapped and killed during the explosion that had crippled activities within the axis.

Aside the deceased victims, dozens of other residents were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries at the explosion scene at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo in Mushin axis of the state.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred at about 08:42 am on Tuesday, prompting the residents to alert State emergency response team in the state. Confirming the disaster, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, through a statement, said that they responded to the explosion by a combination of the State first and secondary responders.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

“The recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident. And preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public”.