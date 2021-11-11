Report on Interest
UPDATED: Police arrests journalist, cleric, 12 others linked to Justice Odili’s house raid

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Nigerian Police has arrested and detained no fewer than 14 suspects said to have been linked to a raid on the home of a judge of Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Among the 14 suspects, it was learnt that one of the suspects embarked on the raid and presented himself as a Superintendent of Police and that he was directed to ransack the home of the judge, presenting a court injunction.

Also, a journalist and an Islamic scholar linked to the raid of the judge’s home were among the 14 suspects currently under detention of the law enforcement agency.

Aside from the 14 suspects already arrested and held at the Force headquarters in Abuja, 10 others that participated in the raid were said to be on the run.

The arrest and detention of the 14 suspects came barely two weeks after some security operatives were reported to have invaded the residence of Justice Mary Odili’s house.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Abuja, the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said that the law enforcement personnel have been deployed to go after them.

MORE DETAILS LATER

