UPDATED: Police arrests journalist, cleric, 12 others link to Justice Odili’s house raid

The Nigerian Police has arrested and detained no fewer than 14 suspects said to have been linked to a raid on the home of a judge of Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Among the suspect that allegedly engage in ransacking the home of the judge, presenting a court injunction, was a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo.

Also, a journalist with one of the national dailies, Stanley Nkwazeme, and an Islamic scholar linked to the raid of the judge’s home were among the 14 suspects currently under detention of the law enforcement agency.

Aside from the 14 suspects already arrested and held at the Force headquarters in Abuja, 10 others that participated in the raid were said to be on the run.

The arrest and detention of the 14 suspects came barely two weeks after some security operatives were reported to have invaded the residence of Justice Mary Odili’s house.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Abuja, the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said that a team of law enforcement personnel have been deployed to go after them for onward prosecution.

Mba described the suspects as criminals and document forgers, saying they are on their own and not hired by any personnel of the ministry of justice to engage in the invasion of Justice Odili’s house in Abuja.

The police spokesman assured Nigerians particularly legal practitioners across the country that the law enforcement agency would ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators in accordance with the law.

It would be recalled that Ajodo was said to have applied to the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wuse Zone 6 for a search warrant to be executed at the address.

The signatory, Ajodo, claimed to have signed the application as the officer in charge of Assets Recovery Investigation Team and the letter was written on a letterhead of a body named ‘Ghost Account For Local Government Whistleblowers & Assets Tax Recovery Panel’.

Then, the footnote of the letterhead has the contact details of what was described as ‘Head of Criminal Litigation’ with its address given as 18, Tunis Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

