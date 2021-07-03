UPDATED: Police arrests four Yoruba Nation agitators during rally in Lagos

No fewer than four of the Yoruba Nation agitators have been arrested by Nigerian Police after dispersing dozens of the demonstrators less than 10 minutes after they took over Gani Fawehinmi park in Ojota axis of Lagos State, demanding secession of Southwest region from the country.

The four protesters were picked by the law enforcement agencies and kept in a waiting truck, blackmaria, after they shot teargas cannisters and blank bullets at the demonstrators to scare them off from the premises.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

