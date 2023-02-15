UPDATED: Two die, two injure in Edo, Oyo, Delta Naira scarcity protest

No fewer than two persons have been reported to have died and two others sustained gunshot wounds when irate youths and policemen clashed in Edo, Oyo, Delta states during protests over new Naira notes scarcity and rejection of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes by commercial banks.

It was learnt that one of the deceased protesters was shot along the central part end of Ring Road, while the other was shot around the New Benin area of Edo state.

The deceased young men were shot by policemen attached to one of the commercial banks while trying to prevent the financial institution facility from going under attack in Benin City, Edo State.

It was gathered that hundreds of residents came out in different parts of the city to participate in the protest as they lament the hardship they have been subjected to following the CBN Naira redesign policy.

In Delta state, some of the banks that were attacked by the angry youth, who also pulled down campaign posters in Warri, Delta state, include First bank, Access bank, and Amju Microfinance Bank, along Udu road in Warri, after these financial institutions turned down old notes brought to the banks. The clashes were said to have started after the youths took their anger to the banks and set them ablaze during the demonstration alleged to have been spurred after the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, declared that the old notes have ceased to be legal tender on Feb. 10, across the country.

After attacking the banks on Wednesday, the youths mounted roadblocks on Udu road, forcing many businesses to shut down and primary school owners to release pupils to their parents, so as to prevent any possible attacks.

Also in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, dozens of youths were seen to have mounted a roadblock on Eleyele road after the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) could not dispense new notes and bank officials insisted that only new Naira notes would be accepted.

