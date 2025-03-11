UPDATED: One dies, four injure after tanker explodes under Lagos bridge

A massive explosion triggered by a fallen fuel tanker has engulfed Otedola Under bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing widespread devastation and bringing the area to a standstill with one person confirmed dead and four others sustaining varying degrees of burns.

Aside from the causalities, 14 vehicles, a commercial storey building and four shops were destroyed after the tanker exploded under the popular bridge in the state.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, has crippled movements on the road, forcing many to avoid the road while those without alternative routes were held back from passing through the disaster spot.

Confirming the death toll, the Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the gas tanker fell while trying to access the busy road from Otedola estate road.

Earlier, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, narrated that the blaze was triggered by a 30-tonne DAF gas truck with an unknown registration number.

According to her, this resulted in an explosion and fireballs that rapidly spread to nearby structures, including a Redeemed Church, an adjoining bungalow, and four vehicles of different brands.

She said, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire resulting from a tanker accident outward Otedola bridge, Omole, Lagos at about 20:00 hours. The 30 tonnes DAF Gas Truck with an unknown registration number is on it way navigating the Lagos-Ibadan expressway before an accident resulting in an ensuing explosion accompany with Fire balls in front of a Reedem Church.The resultant Fire quickly spread to the church and adjoining bungalow building as well as four different brands of vehicles as it being mitigated from causing further damage.”

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) also confirmed the severity of the situation through a statement on their social media channel.

The traffic authority said, “A tanker has fallen and caught fire, affecting nearby structures, including a church, residential house, and mechanics’ parks at Otedola Under Bridge, adjacent to CMD Road. Fire Rescue teams are currently at the scene, working to extinguish the fire and mitigate the situation. Recovery efforts are ongoing. Due to the incident, there is currently no movement in or out of Otedola Under Bridge, resulting in a complete blockade of the area.”

Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene as flames erupted into the sky, followed by thick plumes of black smoke that blanketed the area.

Adeseye stated that, while firefighting operations were ongoing, there had been no record of casualties, and further updates would follow.