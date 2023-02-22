UPDATED: Nigerian can continue spending old notes till after election- Supreme Court

As part of the efforts to compel the Federal Government towards abiding by the court orders, the Supreme Court has insisted that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain legal tender and should be used for business transactions alongside the newly redesigned currencies, to ease the scarcity of Naira notes across the country.

The apex court, meanwhile, adjourned the case before it to March 3rd after refusing to allow new parties wishing to join the suit were turned down on the argument that they were slowing down judgement on the case.

This adjournment and insistent of the earlier ruling, meanwhile, showed the court’s concerns for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that were badly hit by the scarcity, but dashed hopes of many Nigerians, especially consumer and business groups as well as professional and trade unions that believed that the apex court’s verdict would cushion Naira scarcity across the country.

