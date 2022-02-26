UPDATED: NDLEA arrests female drug dealer, eight others during raid in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and detained a female drug dealer, Sherifat Lawal, and eight others during a raid of drugs den in Lagos Island Local Government, Lagos State.

Others apprehended by the agency were: Ahmed Yisau; Solomon Alape; Olayemi Akinola; Salami Qudus; Bakare Rafiu; Rose Samson; Yusuf Rofiat, and Chukwudi Egon.

NDLEA said that the female drug kingpin and the eight others were arrested with almost 6,000 kilograms of drugs found in their possession in the Petey axis of Lagos Island.

The arrest of the nine suspected drug dealers on Saturday was said to have been the reason for the clashes that erupted between the NDLEA officials and youths said to have been mobilized by the dealer to prevent the operatives from enforcing the law.

As gathered, the clashes that erupted were said to have degenerated to an exchange of gunshots between the anti-narcotic agency officials and the loyalist to the drug dealers in the community.

READ ALSO:

Confirming the arrests of the suspected drug dealers, Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) commended the officers and men of the Lagos Command of the Agency for the successful operation.

Marwa, meanwhile, warned those being used by drug cartels to obstruct and attack anti-narcotic officers during the course of doing their work to desist or face dire consequences.

Corroborating the NDLEA boss, the Director, Media, and Advocacy for the agency, Femi Babafemi, narrated that 5,862 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine were recovered during the raid.

Babafemi stated that officers at the Lagos Command stormed the Gambari street base of the drug kingpin where they arrested her and eight other accomplices at 9:30 am but could not leave immediately due to resistance from members of her cartel.

According to him, other members of the cartel operating in the axis however mobilised hoodlums who attacked the operatives with stones, bottles, and guns in a bid to prevent the officers from arresting other kingpins marked for arrest as well as taking the suspects already nabbed and drug exhibits away.

He noted that after the officers discovered that the community was already becoming intense, the operatives tactically defend themselves, took the suspects and exhibits away.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

