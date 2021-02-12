Updated: LASG to enforce COVID-19 protocol during Valentine celebration

Following influx of United Kingdom (UK) coronavirus strains into Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to aggressively enforce COVID-19 protocol set by the Federal and State on social gathering, bars, eateries, restaurants and others during the Valentine celebration across the state.

To enforce the moves, the state government has concluded plans to deploy more enforcement teams that would include officers of the Nigerian Police to ensure that no one organize or engage in social gathering before, during and after the valentine celebration across Lagos without due adherence for coronavirus.

The enforcement, the Guild exclusively learnt, would commence on Friday evening, and is expected to elapse on Sunday evening when social gathering that often trailed the valentine celebration, an avenue for quick community transmission of COVID-19, was expected to have ceased.

Lagos state government plan to intensify COVID-19 guideline enforcement came barely a year after the virus was first detected in Africa on 14th of February in Egypt.

A top official of the State told The Guild that the government was not against anyone celebrating the season, but would not allow flagrant disregard for the protocols set to flatten the curve within the state that was considered as epic center in the country.

The official added that the officials and the enforcement team would comb every parts of the state to ensure that none of the guidelines were violated during the celebration within Lagos.