UPDATED: Lagos Govt. suspends boat operations from Ikorodu terminal indefinitely

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

As part of measures to ensure safety of passengers on waterways, the Lagos State Government through its Waterways Authority (LASWA) has suspended its own ferry operator, LAGFERRY, and other private boat operators from lifting passengers at the Ipakodo terminal in Ikorodu axis of the state.

As gathered, the decision was taken by the government after movements of some of LAGFERRY and other private boats were impeded by water hyacinth which had taken over the ferry routes from the Ipakodo terminal in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state to other locations.

It was learnt that the decision became necessary after one of the ferry, MF Babatunde Fashola, was trapped on the waterways with passengers onboard at Ibeshe.

The passengers, The Guild gathered, were rescued on the waterways by the emergency rescue team from LASWA and other agencies, following a distressed call received from the boat operators.

The suspension was announced on Friday through a short statement released by LASWA and made available to newsmen, in order to alert passengers across the state.

In the statement, the LASWA directed that the boat operators should proceed to the Ibeshe Terminal and Majidun Jetty, to continue their operations immediately.

According to the statement, “Due to the influx of water hyacinth obstructing smooth navigation of ferries along the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal, we hereby notify the general public that the ferry operations at the Ikorodu Terminal are temporarily suspended until further notice.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this temporary closure. Passengers and Operators are advised not to attempt access or utilize the waterways through the Ikorodu Terminal during this period for their safety. LASWA will immediately be working with EQUUS to continue to look into how to get rid of the water hyacinth along the Ikorodu Terminal. 

“We have recently opened the Ibeshe Terminal and also just co-operated with the Nigerian Navy and Association of Boat Operators Ikorodu Division to temporarily utilize the Majidun Jetty. The Ibeshe Terminal and Majidun Jetty are open for use as alternatives during this period. We also intend to open another Jetty shortly in the Ikorodu axis before the end of the Year. 

“Once more Thank you for your understanding and co-operation as we continue to work together to build a safe, clean and prosperous inland waterways”.

