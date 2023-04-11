UPDATED: Lagos Assembly stops Sanwo-Olu’s aides salary over screening disputes

Despite that governments across levels are rapping up administration and preparing severance packages for their appointees, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, fate on parting gifts may face serious hurdles with the state assembly stopping appointees’ salaries on grounds of inappropriate appointments of several people working under the Sanwo-Olu administration as board members and others. or head Senior Special Advisers (SSA) or appointed as Executive Personal Assistant.
The assembly in their conclusion held that many individuals were on the government payroll and did not go through the usual process of appropriate screening which other political appointees including members of the governor’s cabinet undergo before the resumption of office.
To members of the house, appointments made by the governor must be queried, and those who confirm the offers need to appear before the lawmakers to address the assembly on why the appointment letters were issued to appointees without proper screening from the house.
Pending when the issues would be resolved, according to the lawmakers, salaries of appointees made by Sanwo-Olu will be stopped so as to have clearance on who approved their appointments.
Aside from the salaries, other remunerations enjoyed by the affected government appointees have also been halted by the lawmakers that also summoned three top officials over the issue.
Those summoned include the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Accountant-General of the State, Dr. Abiodun Muritala, and the state’s Commissioner for Establishment, Ajibola Ponnle.
Meanwhile, after deliberation on public matters during a sitting on Tuesday, the speaker of the house, Mudasiru Obasa, approved that the salary of the governor’s aides should be put on hold to ascertain the wrongdoings that brought the SSAs to office.
