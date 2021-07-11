UPDATED: Gunmen kidnap monarch, 12 others in Kaduna

No fewer than 13 people including Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, were said to have been kidnapped by gunmen that stormed Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state and whisked them away.

The 12 others, including women and children, were identified by residents as family members of the Kaduna traditional ruler that resided with him at his palace.

Narrating how they were kidnapped, the grandchild of the monarch, who holds the traditional title of Dan Kajuru, Saidu Musa, told newsmen that the gunmen stormed the palace at about 12:30 am.

Confirming the abduction, the Kaduna Stàte Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, told newsmen on Sunday that the incident happened in the early hours of the day.

Jalige said the Second Class traditional ruler and the other victims were kidnapped by the gunmen at his residence in Kajuru axis of the state.

The spokesperson, who did not give details of how the incident happened, said policemen had been mobilised to trail the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victims, saying, we have deployed our men to rescue them.

