UPDATED: Court sends Oyo skitmaker, parents to prison after sexually pranking underage girl

A magistrate court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has remanded in prison digital content creator and skitmaker Abdullahi Adisa, popularly called Trinity, over his outrageous pranks which he was alleged to have sexually exploited a female child, an act that is punishable under the Child Rights Act of 2003.

Also remanded by the court alongside the skitmaker were parents of the child, 40years old Isiaka Ahmed, who is the father, and the 29years old mother, Rofiat, after they allegedly approved that the skitmaker upload and disseminate the content where their daughter was allegedly sexually exploited and abused.

The court ordered that Trinity and parents of the alleged abused child should be held in prison till July 11th, 2023, the next adjourned date for the continuation of the case.

They were arraigned by the Oyo Olive Command after they allegedly contravened Section 32,35 and 36 of the 2003 Child Rights Act.

The law, especially Section 36 subsection 1b indicated that anyone that publish harmful content “is liable on conviction to a fine of fifty thousand Naira or imprisonment for a term of five years or to both”.

Appearing before the Magistrate, Olúdáre Adebayo on Monday, the counsel to the defendant who was brought before the magistrate by the Police, urged the court to grant his client bail but the appeal was turned down.

Magistrate PO Adetuyibi, while denying the bail application, stated that the allegation against the Skitmaker is currently receiving attention of the state Ministry of Justice and the court cannot act against the will of the law.

The Magistrate, therefore after listening to all parties, adjourned the case to till July 11, when the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) would have made it stance known on case.

Earlier, Oyo Police command, in a statement on its official social media handle, said preliminary investigations revealed that the obscene video violated sections 32, 35, and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.

According to the police, the viral video depicts the explicit sexual exploitation of a minor who was compelled to give a disturbing description of male genitalia.

Police also claimed that the skit maker provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor’s parents before, during, and after the production.

In the statement, Trinity was alleged to have emphasised that he sought the consent of both parents before uploading the skit online.

Meanwhile, Police said they had quizzed the girl’s parents, Isiaka Ahmed and his wife, Rofiat, alongside Trinity at the Gender and Juvenile-Related Offences Desk of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.

According to the statement, Creative content creator and skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa ‘aka’ Trinity reported at the premises of the Oyo State Police Command today Friday 23/06/2023 at about 1000hrs in the company of his legal counsel to honour an invitation extended to him by the Command.

“Recall that a formal invitation was extended to Trinity age ’31yrs’ by the Oyo State Police Command yesterday, Thursday 22/06/2023 in connection with an obscene viral video where a female minor was sexualized in a reprehensible dialogue devoid of ethical and moral values.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the obscene video which was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023 depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a Male genital 3/11

“In addition the Skit Maker during the course of the interview provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor’s parents before, during and after the production.

“He particularly emphasized that the consent of both Parents was sought before uploading the skit on the internet.

“Consequent on the above, Isiaka Ahmed ‘m’ 40yrs’ and his Wife Rofiat ’29yrs’, both biological parents of the minor are presently being quizzed by the Gender/Juvenile Related Offences Desk of the SCID alongside Trinity”.

