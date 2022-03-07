UPDATED: Court releases Sunday Igboho on conditions 8months after arrest in Benin

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of the Republic of Benin, barely eight months after he was arrested and detained for contravening the country’s law.

Igboho was said to have been released and has been handed over to a former senator, Prof. Banji Akintoye, after he was allowed to walk free.

The release was confirmed in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, a group advocating for the Yoruba’s right, Maxwell Adeleye, on Monday.

In the statement made available to newsmen, Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.

Akintoye, who is the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, was accompanied by a French-language expert and Deputy of the group, Prof. Wale Adeniran, to received Sunday Igboho.

Speaking on the development, the counsel to the activist, Yomi Alliyu, explained that he has been released from prison to his medical practitioners.

According to him, the new agreement allows him to see medical expert and he should neither leave the medical centre nor Cotonou for any reason.

Igboho, who escaped from a deadly raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service on July 1, 2021, was arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo. His wife was released earlier.

During the bloody raid on Igboho’s Sooka residence, the Department of State Services arrested and detained 13 of Igboho’s associates. Two of Igboho’s supporters, identified as Adogan and Alfa, lost their lives during the raid.

DSS also presented seven AK-47 rifles allegedly recovered during the raid on Igboho’s house on July 1, as well as three pump-action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five cutlasses, one jack-knife, one pen knife, two pistol holsters, a pair of binoculars, a wallet containing $5, local and international driving licences in his name, ATM cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name, two whistles, 50 cartridges and 18 walkie-talkies.

Others were three charm jackets/traditional body armour, two laptops, one Toshiba and one Compaq laptop, Igboho’s passport and those of his aides.

However, the aides were later released after a court injunction.

