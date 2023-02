The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has accused Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, and other Nigerians of disseminating fake news on the extension of old N200, 500, and N1,000 notes as legal tender in the country, disclosing that they would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The apex bank stressed that the only directive from President Muhammadu Buhari was that the N200 notes be reissued and recirculated, to ease the scarcity of naira notes across the country.

In a picture dropped on the CBN official social media handle on Tuesday, the apex bank appealed to Nigerians to be wary of fake news currently on social media pages.

The bank did not mention the president’s wife’s name, but, maintained that anyone posting information on a 70 days extension of the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes was misinforming the public.

CBN, in a statement later released and jointly signed by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, and Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, further disclosed that the president’s earlier directives would be adhered to firmly.

The apex bank stated that work has commenced with security agencies to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the purveyors of this fake news.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Central Bank of Nigeria reiterates that in line with the directives of Mr. President, only N200 old notes are to be reissued and to circulate concurrently with the new notes. Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore this fake news.

“The Bank is working with the law enforcement agencies to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the purveyors of this fake news”, it added.

Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari was among the first set of people to post on her official social media handles, both Facebook and Instagram, applauding the move.

