Updated: CBN, Naira scarcity divide Govs inside courtroom

It was an unimaginable drama at the Supreme Court on Wednesday when State Governors expressed different opinions through their Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesigning and cashless policy after they filed suits that complied with their belief on the Federal Government plans.

They expressed their beliefs at the apex court during proceedings in accordance with the political parties on whose platform they got into office.

At the resumed hearing, Zamfara, Kogi, and Kaduna governors, who initiated the suit against the central government, received support from their counterparts from Lagos, Katsina, Ogun, Cross Rivers, Sokoto, Niger, Kano, Ekiti, and Ondo, signifying their intention to join the suit against the Federal Government and CBN.

But the atmosphere within the court changed after Nigerians that have come to observe the proceedings observed that a countersuit has been filed not by the CBN but by Bayelsa and Edo state governments.

They watched with surprise after the Bayelsa legal team led by Damian Dodo, and his colleague from Edo told the seven-man panel led by Justice John Okoro that their state would be filing suits as respondents to the case, siding President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the case.

The drama came barely 24 hours after the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, declared that the February 10 deadline remains, stating that the experte order of the apex court does not affect its policy on the old Naira notes.

Emefiele said that the deadline was never shifted by the bank and that date earlier announced remains the same for use of old notes across the country.

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement Automated Teller Machine (ATM) disbursements and the use of super-agents. There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10,” he added.

Meanwhile, he alleged that the Naira notes scarcity currently being experienced across the country were artificial and the handiwork of some individuals that wanted to control cash disbursement across the country.

According to him, some of our leaders are buying the new notes and storing them for whatever purpose and I will not expand further on that.

Emefiele said the apex bank acknowledges the sufferings of Nigerians, noting that effective implementation of the policy could scrap 4 percent of the inflation numbers.

He further explained that the optimal volume of cash in circulation should be around N700 billion, saying, “Even if we say N1 trillion should be in circulation, we cannot refloat N3.7 trillion into circulation.”

