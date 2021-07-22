UPDATED: Benin Rep. Court begins hearing on Sunday Igboho’s extradition to Nigeria

The court in Benin Republic has commenced hearing on the extradition and other allegations against Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, to Nigeria, barely three days after the country’s law enforcement agency arrested him alongside his wife, Ropo, at the airport in Cotonou, the Benin Republic capital.

Other issues that could be brought against Sunday Igboho, who arrived the court with his wife, at Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, were immigration-related offences of the country.

As the hearing continued, it was gathered that the judge would determine whether they should be repatriated or not, and that the decision would be incompliance with Benin Republic laws and bilateral ties they have with the Nigerian government.

Igboho was arrested around 8pm on last Monday at the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, after the Directorate of State Security (DSS) declared him wanted following the attack on his house that resulted in the deaths of two persons and arrest of 13 others as well as recovery of ammunition.

Earlier before the court commenced seating, dozens of the activist supporters have occupied the court in solidarity with their leader who was battling against his proposed repatriation to Nigeria after his arrest.

The supporters were said to have arrive the court premises earlier to witness the arraignment and other activities that may occurred during proceedings which was expected to start before 12 pm inside the court.

Sunday Igboho and his wife, currently been held by operatives of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou, the country’s capital, were expected to be arraigned barely three days after they were arrested and detained while attempting to board a flight to Germany.

As gathered, the court was expected to seat on Thursday and the proceedings already scheduled for 11 am but at the time of filling this report, the court was yet to seat and the supporters were seen outside the court premises awaiting the arrival of their leader for legal proceedings.

As the supporters took turn to address pressmen, reiterating reasons Sunday Igboho and his wife should not be handed over to the Nigerian government, sources said that the Yoruba Nation agitators’ leader and the wife were still been interrogated by the country’s law enforcement agencies before bringing them to court for arraignment.

the judge would determine whether they should be repatriated or not, saying all these will be determined within the court by legal team from both ends.

MORE DETAILS LATER

