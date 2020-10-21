UPDATED: Angry youths set Sanwo-Olu’s mother, family house ablaze

Angry youths have reportedly set ablaze a property belonging to the mother of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a development said to have been a response to protesters killed by soldiers in Lekki toll gate last night.

The building situated at the Surulere axis of Lagos was said to have been set on fire by irate youths who returned to the street defying the curfew emplaced by the state government.

Also set on fire was the family home of Sanwo-Olu situated in Omididun Street, Lagos Island axis of the state after the irate youths successfully wetting the property with petrol.

Our correspondent learnt that efforts to pacify the hoodlums from destroying the properties were rebuffed as they were bent on destroying properties of politically exposed persons believed to have been complicit in Lekki shootings.

Other properties said to have been torched by the irate youths include the Oyingbo, Berger BRT stations, Television Continental (TVC) the Oba of Lagos palace, Nigeria Ports Authority, VIO office in Berger among others.

Meanwhile, The Guild gathered that the state’s fire service has suspended all activities, including emergency response to fire incidents among others across the state.

A top official in the service who confided in The Guild, said that the action was as a result of persistent attacks across the state which had rendered the government body helpless.

According to the source, in protecting the community by providing efficient emergency response in times of disasters, it is also incumbent on us to protect the lives of our staff.

“I can confirm you that the state fire service has stopped operation for now over persistent attack,” the source said.