UPDATED: Akala, others pay condolence visit to late Ogbomoso monarch’s family

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 95 after a brief illness.

Oyewumi was said to have joined his ancestors barely one year after his son, Olumide, who was a Chief Accountant at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, died.

Following the death of the monarch on Sunday, as gathered by The Guild, the Oyo State former governor, Alao Akala, clerics and several others have stormed the home of the Soun to commiserate with the family.

Speaking at the home of the monarch, the Anglican Bishop of Ogbomoso, Titus Olayinka, described him as a peace advocate.

The deceased monarch was born on May 27, 1926 in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II and he ascended the throne of his father on October 24, 1973.

MORE DETAILS SOON

