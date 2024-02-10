The former Managing Director of Access Bank and current Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, has been reported to have died during an auto crash in United States.

Other passengers said to be onboard of the ill-fated helicopter before it crashed were his wife and a son and three others in California.

They were said to have boarded the ill-fated chopper for a shot trip but suddenly the helicopter developed faults and crashed on Saturday.

They were reportedly heading for Las Vegas to watch Super Bowl, the annual league championship game of the National Football League (NFL) of the United States.

“A helicopter carrying six people crashed on Friday night near the California-Nevada border, and no survivors have been located as of Saturday morning.”

“The Federal Aviation Administration said that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed at around 10 p.m. local time near Nipton, Calif., an unincorporated community about 60 miles south of Las Vegas in eastern San Bernardino County.

It was unclear on Saturday morning where the helicopter departed from and where it was headed. Officials at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were made aware of the downed aircraft at 10:12 p.m. local time, Mara Rodriguez, a public information officer with the department, said in a statement, adding that the scene of the crash was determined to be east of Interstate 15, near Halloran Springs Road,” New York Times said in its report.

MORE DETAILS SOON