UPDATED: Abba Kyari, four others in NDLEA custody over drug trafficking

The suspended Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, and four other police officers linked to drug trafficking by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been arrested by the Nigerian Police and handed over to the anti-narcotic agency for tampering with illicit drugs investigations and other sundry activities considered unprofessional in the country.

Others arrested and handed over to the NDLEA were ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspr. Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu, meanwhile, ASP John Umoru has been declared wanted after he allegedly ran away.

According to the police, the officers arrested have been handed over to the NDLEA authorities for investigations bordering on case of criminal conspiracy, as well as tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

