UPDATED: Abba Kyari denies Hushpuppi’s claim, other allegations

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, has denied allegations made by the Nigerian online celebrity, Ramon Abbas popularly called Hushpuppi against him, saying he and members of his team arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian, Chibuzo Vincent, on allegations made against him by Hushpuppi.

Kyari said that the major allegation raised against Vincent by Hushpuppi, which prompted his team into action, was that the 40-year-old Nigerian had threatened to kill every member of Abbas’s family here in Nigeria.

The law enforcement officer, meanwhile, said that Vincent was arrested and released after investigations revealed that the allegations were false and that Hushpuppi raised the alarm after a disagreement broke out between them over money.

Through a statement released on his official social media handle on Thursday, he emphasized that the arrest and release were never induced by Hushpuppi and that their aim on the operation was to ensure the safety of lives and property.

He argued that after the release of Vincent, Hushpuppi again contacted him as well as requested that he link him to his designer which he obliged, and that they transacted N300, 000 business.

While arguing that the money was paid into the designer’s account directly, the law enforcement officer narrated that the clothes and cap were delivered to his office and that Hushpuppi sent somebody to Collect them.

Kyari further denied collecting any of the proceeds made by the suspected fraudster and his accomplices from the Qatari school construction fraud, noting that there was no time money exchanged hands between him and the detained Hushpuppi.

The statement reads: “Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail. Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on a threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our fatherland and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life-threatening.

“For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors”.

