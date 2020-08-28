UPDATE: Two die, one injure in Lagos helicopter crash

No fewer than two persons have reportedly died and one person said to have been injured after a yet-to-be-identified helicopter crash-landed in Opebi, Ojota area of Lagos State.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the accident involving the chopper en route Lagos from Port-Harcourt and owned by Quorom Aviation were still sketchy.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that the injured person has been resuscitated and taken to a nearby General Hospital.

Also, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said that the incident occurred around 12 noon at the Salvation Bus Stop in Opebi area of the state.

AIB Spokesperson, Tunji Oketunbi, said that personnel of the bureau have been drafted to the scene of the incident to ascertain its cause.

LASEMA Response Team at Opebi Helicopter Crash, rescue ongoing The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has activated its resources to the helicopter crash at 16A Salvation Opebi Road, today, Friday, 28th August, 2020. Operations ongoing. Updates to be forwarded pic.twitter.com/Dmk4cgX3Im — Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (@followlasema) August 28, 2020

