UPDATE: Tinubu suspends Fubara, Deputy Gov, lawmakers for 6months

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following inability of the executive and legislative arms of government to resolve the political crisis between them in the state.

Tinubu said that the decision was taken to protect lives and property across the state following the absence of constitutionally elected government in the state, saying under the law, no arm of the government can function without the order in any state.

After declaring the state of emergency, the President ordered that the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and lawmakers should go on six months suspension, pending when the issues that have be clouded the state are resolved.

Following the suspension, the president has appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Retd) as the Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday during nationwide broadcast, Tinubu argued that his declaration does not affect the judicial arm which would continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate in the state.

“In the circumstance, having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State and the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State having failed to make a request to me as President to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March, 2025

and I so do.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Retd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate”.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the sole administrator would not make laws but maintain existing laws passed by the executive and legislative arms of government before suspension.

“The Administrator will not make any new laws. He will, however, be free to formulate regulations as may be found necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President for the state.

“This declaration has been published in the Federal Gazette, a copy of which has been forwarded to the National Assembly in accordance with the Constitution. It is my fervent hope that this inevitable intervention will help to restore peace and order in Rivers State by awakening all the contenders to the constitutional imperatives binding

on all political players in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole”, the president added.