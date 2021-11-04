UPDATE: Rescue team removes property owner, friend bodies From Ikoyi high-rise rubble

Combined team of emergency responders have recovered the body of owner of the 16 floors building that collapsed in Ikoyi axis of the state three days after the building caved in.

As gathered, the lifeless body of the building owner, Femi Osibona, was recovered Thursday evening after frantic efforts from emergency responders working since Monday when the incident occurred.

Aside from the owner, another property investor, Wale Bob-Oseni, said to be a friend to Osibona who was at the incident scene on Monday have also been recovered from the rubble.

The Osun state-born property investor was said to be on his way to airport to catch a flight to America when he was summoned by Osibona to come and inspect the ongoing work in the construction site.

It was gathered that the late Bob-Oseni left his residence along the Lekki-Epe Highway but stopped at the construction site to meet Osibona who had invited him for a meeting.

The car taking him to the airport for his flight was still parked outside the premises when the skyscraper came down on all those inside at the time.

Details shortly…

