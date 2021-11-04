UPDATE: Rescue team removes property owner, friend bodies From Ikoyi high-rise rubble

Combined team of emergency responders have recovered the body of owner of the 16 floors building that collapsed in Ikoyi axis of the state three days after the building caved in.

As gathered, the lifeless body of the building owner, Femi Osibona, was recovered Thursday evening after frantic efforts from emergency responders working since Monday when the incident occurred.

Aside from the owner, another property investor, Wale Bob-Oseni, said to be a friend to Osibona who was at the incident scene on Monday have also been recovered from the rubble.

The Osun state-born property investor was said to be on his way to airport to catch a flight to America when he was summoned by Osibona to come and inspect the ongoing work in the construction site.

It was gathered that the late Bob-Oseni left his residence along the Lekki-Epe Highway but stopped at the construction site to meet Osibona who had invited him for a meeting.

The car taking him to the airport for his flight was still parked outside the premises when the skyscraper came down on all those inside at the time. The late Bob-Oseni’s sister, Damilola Otunla, said that his deceased brother lived in Maryland, America, but had been home for the past few months before he got caught up in the unfortunate incident.

The Guild had earlier reported how a structural consultancy firm, Prowess Engineering Limited, consulting for owner and project supervisor of the collapsed 16-storey building in Lagos withdrew its services over poor project execution standard of the property.

As gathered, Prowess Engineering Limited, pull out from the project after the owner allegedly renege on agreement and resort to using substandard products which failed to meet up with approved specifications of materials and others requirements set by relevant building agencies across the state.

The Guild learnt that the incident which happened on Monday was coming 20 months after the consulting firm withdrew it services with warning that the structures being developed lacked necessary credibility and integrity result and could endanger workers and the surrounding community if it was not corrected.

The company which announced its service withdrawal through a letter addressed to the late property owner and CEO of Fourscore Heights Limited, and dated February 20, 2020, said that the action became imperative after both companies vision were no longer aligning on the project execution style.

