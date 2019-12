By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Following series of complaints from residents over Quilox Club activities in Victoria Island axis, Lagos State Environmental Pollution Agency (LASEPA) on Monday sealed the premises over infractions of traffic and environmental laws.

The seal of the premises came days after Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) warned that chuches, mosques, event centres and others must desist from violating the State Road Traffic law 2012.

Details later