UPDATE: Driver, two others die after truck plunges into Lagos river

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead after a truck said to be conveying sand plunged from Epe bridge into river, in Epe Local Government area of Lagos State.

The truck was said to have left for its destination at the early hours on Saturday and that it skied off the bridge, plunged and poured the sand into the river.

At the scene, Lagos State Emergency management Agency (LASEMA) officials, men of the Nigerian Police, and local divers were at the scene to ensure recovery of the truck and the missing person.

Confirming the incident, the Public Affairs officer of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, disclosed that three persons including the driver and two passengers, and that their bodies were recovered from the river.

Okunbor added that the bodies were discovered after the truck was pulled out from the river through a joint effort from other emergency responders including officers of the Nigerian Police.

The spokesman for LASEMA explained that the state response team, Nigeria Police and Local divers were responders at the scene and that they rescue operation was still ongoing to ascertain that no body was left unrecovered.

“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that the six (6) Tyre Truck was loaded with Sand. And the number of people in the truck was unknown but LASEMA responders, Marine Rescue Unit, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials, the Nigeria Police Force and Local Divers have been carrying out Search and Rescue operations”.