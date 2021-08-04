UPDATE: Court grants 12 Sunday Igboho’s aides bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to 12 detained aides and supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Department of State Service had earlier on Wednesday produced the 12 detained aides and supporters of the embattled freedom fighter in court.

The 12 detained aides were said to have been arrested in Igboho’s house on July 1 and had approached the court challenging their arrest and continued detention.

Recall that Justice Obiora Egwuatu had ordered the DSS to produce all the Igboho aides to enable the court to inquire into the circumstances surrounding their arrest. Also when the embattled aides were brought to court on Monday, four out of the 12 were absent.

But delivering the ruling on the application filed by the 12 applicants before the court on Wednesday, the presiding Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, said that it was clear that no charge has been brought against Sunday Igboho’s aides since their arrest.

With the development, the court held that detaining them without charging them contravenes the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and their fundamental rights.

Eight of the applicants, the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th applicants, were granted bail in the sum of N5million each with surety in like sum resident in Abuja.

The remaining four applicants, the 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 12th applicants, were granted bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum also resident in Abuja.

Among the conditions for admitting the four applicants to bail was that one of the two sureties must be a Federal Government employee not below grade level 12.

The two sureties must also present evidence of three years’ tax payment and the document of their property must be verified by the DSS and the court.

