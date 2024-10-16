Update: 94 die, over 300 injure during tanker explosion in Jigawa

A petrol tanker has exploded along the Kano-Hadejia expressway, in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa state, resulting in 94 peoples death and over 300 others sustained varying degrees of burns.

As gathered, the explosion triggered a massive fire that spread across the community and left the over 300 people severely injured.

Of the 300 injured, 50 were reported to have been hospitalized after sustaining high degrees of burns at the explosion scene.

The Guild learnt on Wednesday that the explosion occurred yesterday after the tanker fell at about 11:45pm.

Eyewitnesses narrated that many who died and injured stormed the accident scene to scope fuel oozing out from the tanker which later resulted in the explosion that ravaged the community.

A resident, Sani Umar who narrowly escaped the inferno, recounted, “It was terrifying. People were running in all directions, screaming for help. The fire spread so quickly that many couldn’t escape.”

Confirming the casualties, the Police Public Relations Officer of Jigawa State Command, DSP Lawan Adam, disclosed that the tanker was enroute Yobe state after leaving Kano State.

Adam noted that the disaster triggered by residents who had rushed to collect spilt petrol after the tanker overturned.

“The residents were scooping fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot.

“The incident left another 50 people severely injured, who were then rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for treatment”, he added.

The spokesperson disclosed that the authorities have commenced a mass burial for the victims on Wednesday morning, with the entire community mourning the loss.

He described the scene as a “horrific tragedy,” emphasising the need for the public to understand the risks associated with scooping fuel from accident scenes.