Update: 41 Niger abducted schoolboys, teachers arrive Minna

The 27 students and 14 other persons held by bandits after an attack on Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Rafi Local Government, Niger State, were reported to have arrived Minna, the state capital, after been released by the abductors.

It was learnt that the abductees, after their arrival into the state on Saturday, have been taken to a location away from the Government House, where the state Governor, Abubakar Bello, was expected to receive them.

As gathered, the students have been taken to a state-government-owned hotel where they were expected to be cloth and fed considering the torture they had gone through while in the abductors’ den.

The Guild learnt that the abductees were set free at same location where others earlier released were dropped by the bandits and were already on their way to the state.

Confirming their arrival, Director-General, Strategic Operations, ICT, and Public enlightenment, Abdulberqy Ebbo, said that they have been received by the state government.

Ebbo, in a statement on his official social media handle, said: “The Abducted Students, Staff and Relatives of Government Science Collage Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger State Government”.

Another official to the state government added that they would be received by the governor at the State House.

They were released by the gunmen barely 10 days after they attacked the boarding school, killed a student, abducted other students, their teachers, and others.

The release came 24 hours after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen that stormed Government Girls Secondary School in Zamfara state.