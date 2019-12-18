Update: 39 firms bid for 4th Mainland Bridge contract

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Atleast 39 Companies have shown their interests to get the contract for construction of the much anticipated fourth Mainland Bridge which would possibly reduce travel time in Lagos State.

The number of interested firms was revealed on Wednesday at the expiration of a three weeks advertisements for the bid of Expression of interest for the project.

Some of the companies that expressed interest in the project are: Julius Berger, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Kyeryong Construction Company, Pythgoras Holdings, CRCCCI Nigeria, China State Construction and Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited, Bua International Limited, China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Company Limited, among others.

Confirming the number, Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, assured residents of Lagos of the Sanwo-Olu adminstration is committed towards removing the hurdles that has affected the commencement of the project.

Adeyoye supervised the official opening at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, alongside the Director-General of Public Private Partnership, (PPP) and Managing Director Advance Engineering Consultant, Dr. Peter Agunbiade.

Adeyoye, in an interview with newsmen, assured Lagosians of the state government’s commitment and sincerity of purpose in ensuring that the project which has been in the pipeline for over 30 years is completed to further ease gridlock in the state.

Adeyoye said the opening of the bid was the first of the six stages before a winner would be selected to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge, describing the process as very transparent.

She explained since the government did not have the fund for the project, it had to place it under the Public-Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement, saying government was encouraged by the number of companies that bid for the project worldwide.

Adeyoye noted the next step, which is the evaluation stage would begin on Thursday, saying that the companies that qualified for the next stage would be contacted.

She disclosed that 39 companies expressed interest in the project, adding that the bid was opened publicly to get investors’ confidence in the project.

Managing Director, Advanced Engineering Consultants, Dr. Peter Agunbiade said the journey to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge began many years ago, as the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had made it possible for the construction of the bridge to be revisited.

He said companies in Europe, Asia and others duly expressed interest in the project, assuring that the state government would ensure transparency in executing the bid.

Permanent Secretary, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hutonu said the journey started on November 28, 2019 when the advert for expression of interest was placed, adding that three weeks later, the expression of interest had been opened and made public.