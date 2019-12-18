Update: 39 firms bid for 4th Mainland Bridge contract

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah
Atleast 39 Companies have shown their interests to get the contract for construction of the much anticipated fourth Mainland Bridge which would possibly reduce travel time in Lagos State.
The number of interested firms was revealed on Wednesday at the expiration of a three weeks advertisements for the bid of Expression of interest for the project.
Some of the companies that expressed interest in the project are: Julius Berger, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Kyeryong Construction Company, Pythgoras Holdings, CRCCCI Nigeria, China State Construction and Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited, Bua International Limited, China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Company Limited, among others.
Confirming the number, Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, assured residents of Lagos of the Sanwo-Olu adminstration is committed towards removing the hurdles that has affected the commencement of the project.
Adeyoye supervised the official opening at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, alongside the Director-General of Public Private Partnership, (PPP) and Managing Director Advance Engineering Consultant, Dr. Peter Agunbiade.
Adeyoye, in an interview with newsmen, assured Lagosians of the state government’s commitment and sincerity of purpose in ensuring that the project which has been in the pipeline for over 30 years is completed to further ease gridlock in the state.