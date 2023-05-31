Unmarried Nollywood couple part ways over failed relationship

Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi, popularly called Bukola Arugba, has announced her separation from the father of her children, twins, and her colleague, Damola Olatunji, ending years of their celebrated relationship.

The announcement by Bukola Arugba on her relationship with Olatunji, confirmed speculations on the status of their relationship that had lasted years.

The relationship of both multiple awards winners started generating interest after Bukola Arugba left the country with their children abroad and both artistes unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

The actress officially confirmed end of their relationship yesterday through a post on her official social media handle, barely 24 hours after reports emanated that the actor had engaged another lady, to start a new family.

To confirm the development, she shared a screenshot of a letter written by her legal counsel on her social media account, ending all speculations on their relationship.

According to the letter, they have never been married to each other but are blessed with twins; a girl and a boy.

The letter read, “We are solicitors to Ms. Bukola Awoyemi, also known as Arugba, hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose instruction we give this notice.

“Please take NOTE that our client, Bukola Awoyemi and Mr. Damola Olatunji are no longer an item. They have gone their separate ways and this is without any hard feelings or ill will. They have never been married to each other but are blessed with two lovely children (twins).

“They have both agreed to jointly ensure that the wellbeing and welfare of their two children is guaranteed.

“Our client wishes Mr. Damola Olatunji God’s continued blessings.”

