Unknown man slits worshipper’s throat inside Kano mosque

A tragic incident occurred in the Hotoro Maraba area of Tarauni Local Government in Kano State, where an unidentified young man allegedly killed an Adhan caller early on Monday morning at Yusuf Garko Mosque, located in the Maraba Quarters axis of the state.

The victim, identified as Malam Zubairu, was reportedly calling the Adhan for the Asuba (dawn) prayer inside a mosque when the suspect walked into the mosque and slit his throat.

Eyewitnesses indicated that the attack occurred within the mosque premises, leaving the community in shock and panic.

One of the victim’s daughters, Maryam Kasim, confirmed the incident, saying the family found her father’s body inside the mosque, with visible signs of violence.

“We discovered our father’s body in the mosque. There were clear signs of a struggle, and the entire community was thrown into fear,” she said.

It was further gathered that angry youths in the area reportedly carried out a reprisal attack, resulting in the immediate death of the suspected assailant.

Aside from lynching the yet-to-be-identified suspect by youths from the area, the mob also set ablaze the suspect’s residence.

Confirming this, the state Police Command noted that normalcy has been restored in the area, with security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, further disclosed that police investigation team has recovered the victim’s throat from the suspect’s pocket, and both bodies have been taken to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano, all certified dead and awaiting autopsy.

According to the statement, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, sfipma, mnim, mnips, masis, has directed a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the incident, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The police command appeals to the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies as the investigation unfolds. We urge citizens to provide any information that may aid the investigation and assure them that all information will be treated with confidentiality.