Unknown gunmen kill 11 soldiers in Benue

No fewer than ten troops of the Nigerian Army and one military police officer were reported to have been killed by unidentified gunmen in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased soldiers were said to have come under attack while on a routine operational task of ensuring stability across the state.

Confirming the development, the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed that the deceased troops were initially declared missing which led to the deployment of a joint search and rescue team, comprising army troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke.

He said the search and rescue team, unfortunately, found all the missing troops dead in the Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

Yerima, in the statement made available to newsmen on Friday, added that that the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, adding that efforts are ongoing to track down those who perpetrated the crime with a view of bringing them to Justice.

The director added that the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru would remain resolute in ensuring stability in Benue and other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs.

He gave assurance that the army authority was determined to ensure that the unprovoked attack does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the local inhabitants.

According to him, the COAS has therefore directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts to fish out and deal decisively with these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.

“It may be recalled that Benue which was a hotbed for violent clashes has been enjoying relative peace following the successes achieved by the various security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safeguard law-abiding citizens and ensure they go about their legitimate business without fear of harassment by criminals.

“The Nigerian Army appeals to the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said.

The Nigerian Army, however, appealed to the public to volunteer useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.